Sacramento Republic FC to restart season July 13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The intensity on the pitch just got moved up a few notches with Thursday’s news that the Sacramento Republic FC will resume their season in only 11 days.

The team has been training locally the past few weeks and Monday, July 13, it will host Tacoma at Papa Murphy’s Park.

“Now, it’s real and now people are competing for starting positions,” said Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs. “So yeah, you saw the level jump today, which was nice.”

Sacramento had played one game before their season was shut down.

Now, there will be a condensed version of 15 games for the Republic over the course of the next two and a half months.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Briggs told FOX40. “There is still an opportunity to go out and win a championship. There’s still an opportunity to go out and put a smile on supporters’ faces who can’t come to the stadium and have to watch you from home.”

Republic FC goalkeeper Adam Grinwis said the name of the game right now is adaptability, meaning how well a team is able to adapt to the unique circumstances and who’s going to be able to prevail.

The Republic, like the Sacramento Kings, are trying to rekindle what they had going. However, the Kings will be doing it in Orlando, leaving the Republic with Sacramento all to itself for the time being.

“There’s going to be a lot of eyes on our team, on our league and it’s a great opportunity for us players,” Grinwis said. “It’s a great opportunity to grow the game, to grow the league and to grow this team.”

“Our first two games we’re live on national broadcasts. Obviously, the city of Sacramento, the Kings are away and we’re the only sporting team that’s going to be performing,” Briggs said. “Hopefully, we can get some new supporters by performing well and we can make people happy, we can bring this community closer together.”

For a complete list of games and times for the Sacramento Republic FC, click or tap here.