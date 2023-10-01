(FOX40.COM) — History was made during Sacramento Republic FC’s 2-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on Sunday.

In the 87th minute of the match, 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough made his professional debut, becoming the youngest professional soccer player to appear in a competitive match (13 years, 7 months, 13 days).

•Video Above: Da’vian Kimbrough’s parents comment on his historic signing to Republic FC

The record was previously held by Máximo Carizzo, who made his debut for New York City FC at 14 years, 4 months, and 26 days in 2022. The USL record was held by Axel Kei, who debuted for the Real Monarchs SLC at age 13 years, 9 months, and 9 days.

According to Sacramento Republic FC, Kimbrough, a member of the club’s youth development academy, signed his professional contract earlier this summer, which made him the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).

The Indomitable Club received the win on Sunday behind goals from Keko Gontán, who was named man of the match, and Luther Archimède. The win comes after a 0-2 loss to Colorado Switchbacks FC.

Next up for the Republic squad is an away match against Rio Grande Valley FC. The two clubs met on July 1, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

All Sacramento Republic FC matches can be seen on FOX40.com or in the FOX40 app.