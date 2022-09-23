SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has held up his end of a bet with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

After the Sacramento Republic FC lost to Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup finals, Orlando’s team flag was hanging at Sacramento City Hall.

According to a video posted on YouTube, the flag was hanging along with the California flag Thursday afternoon.

“I am a man of my word and it’s important to win with grace and to lose with dignity,” Steinberg said in the video. “Your team, the Orlando City SC beat our Sac Republic team in the finals of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and I want to congratulate you on a hard-earned victory in a very competitive game.”

Steinberg and Dyer made a friendly wager prior to the match. Their bet was a two-parter: The first part required the winning team’s flag to fly at the city hall of the listing city; the second part of the wager is that the losing city’s mayor will have to give a contribution to the winning team’s charitable foundations.

Steinberg said the city’s donation is “on the way” along with a four-pack of craft beer from a local brewer. The video doesn’t show the label of the beer that is being sent.

“I just want to tell you that you have a great city and I’m very happy to have made that bet with you and we’re going to get ya next time,” Steinberg said.

The Republic FC lost to Orlando City 3-0 on Sept. 7.

The loss ended a historic run for the Sacramento side, becoming the first non-MLS to compete in the finals since 2008.

The contest was scoreless for 75 minutes until the Orlando side scored in a five-minute span after capitalizing on errors by Republic FC.

Sacramento’s cinderella run in the longest-running domestic tournament included upsetting three MLS clubs. The Republic FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

The wins against the Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City happened at home.