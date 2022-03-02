FOX40 is your new home for the Sacramento Republic FC! For the first time ever, you will be able to catch every game on broadcast TV or stream it live right here on FOX40.com! Plus, we’ll be broadcasting every match in English and Spanish. Below are some answers to some common questions on how you can get in on the action…

Q: Where can I watch Sacramento Republic FC matches?

A: You can watch every game LIVE on Antenna TV, or stream them right here on FOX40.com or the FOX40 News App. You can download the app for free from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Q: Do I need cable or satellite television to get Antenna TV?

A: Antenna TV is FREE with an antenna in all the cities where there is an Antenna TV affiliate. Sacramento is one of those cities! In addition, many cable companies also carry the local Antenna TV channel. You can find Antenna TV on channels 382 or 1170 if you have Comcast, on channel 172 if you have Consolidated Communications or over-the-air on channel 40.2.

Q: How can I watch in Spanish?

A: Sacramento Republic FC games will be broadcast in Spanish audio using your SAP audio option available on most televisions. We will also be streaming the games in Spanish on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News App.

Q: Is Antenna TV on DIRECTV, DISH Network, or AT&T U-Verse?

A: DIRECTV, DISH Network, and AT&T U-Verse have chosen not to add Antenna TV to their local channel packages but DIRECTV and DISH Network are making Antenna TV available through their over-the-air receivers with an antenna in cities that have a local Antenna TV affiliate. Please contact DIRECTV or DISH Network for more information, or click here for more information about setting up your TV with an antenna.

Q: I don’t have access to Antenna TV in my area or through my cable provider, can I still watch the Sacramento Republic FC matches?

A: YES! In addition to broadcasting the games on Antenna TV, you can also stream every game LIVE right here on FOX40.com or on the FOX40 News App.

Q: Which Sacramento Republic FC games will be broadcast and live-streamed?

A: Every game, home and away, will be broadcast and live-streamed! For the complete schedule of Sacramento Republic FC games CLICK HERE