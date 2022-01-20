FOX40 becomes exclusive home for Sac Republic FC games

New partnership will give fans free access to every home and away match

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 and Sacramento Republic FC are partnering to expand soccer coverage in the Sacramento region and give fans access to every match for the first time in the club’s history.

Beginning with the 2022 season, FOX40 will become the official broadcast partner of Republic FC, also serving as the home of the club’s USL Championship matches.

In a release about the new partnership, Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant expressed the club’s excitement about reaching new viewers and fans “with more matches, more broadcasts, and innovative ways to connect with Republic FC.”

“With our partners at FOX40, we’ll continue to invest in our community through new initiatives, tell Sacramento’s indomitable story, and showcase the world’s game – through Republic FC matches and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” Dunivant added.

Pending any changes to the league’s national broadcast schedule, the 2022 season will mark the first time in club history that every home and away match will be available for fans to watch.

Fans can stream matches for free on the FOX40 app, smart TVs or FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

The Spanish broadcast feed is accessible through the SAP function on most TVs or selecting the Spanish feed through the app.

FOX40 Vice President and General Manager Scot Chastain said KTXL FOX40 is proud to be the new broadcast and streaming home for Republic FC.

“The club has a strong community presence in the region, and at FOX40, we pride ourselves on strong community involvement, so the new partnership is very organic,” Chastain said.

FOX40 and Republic FC hope to impact and connect with neighborhoods and organizations in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys by expanding “their community investment portfolio through unique activations.”

“Our mutual goal is to continue to build awareness and growth for the team and soccer in the area all year. FOX40 is the home of NFL, NASCAR, College Football, and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Having Republic FC on our air and our digital properties truly makes FOX40 a sports destination. It is a partnership that is uniquely indomitable!”

The club will kick off its 9th USL Championshionship season against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park on March 12.

For weekly content and Sacramento Republic FC team information, click or tap here.