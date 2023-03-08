(KTXL) — For the second year in a row, FOX40 will be the Sacramento Republic FC’s official broadcast partner.

All of the club’s 34 league matches will be livestreamed in English and Spanish on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and FOX40’s digital channel Antenna TV 40.2. Some of the matches will also air on television on FOX40, including the club’s first three home matches.

“FOX40 has consistently played an integral role in helping Republic FC grow our fan base, drive viewership and matchday attendance, and shine a spotlight on community initiatives,” said Republic FC Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FOX40 to continue to create an even bigger impact – in viewership and in our shared commitment to the Sacramento community, and beyond.”

“All of us at KTXL-TV/FOX40 are proud to continue as the indomitable broadcast and streaming home for Sacramento Republic FC,” said FOX40 Vice President and General Manager Scot Chastain.

“FOX40 is the home of NFL, MLS, NASCAR, College Football, and the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Having Republic FC continue on our air and our digital properties truly make FOX40 the sports destination. We also salute the club on celebrating their 10th season,” Chastain continued.

The club’s first home matches will be against Charleston Battery (March 18), San Diego Loyal SC (March 25) and Louisville City FC (April 1). The Republic FC’s home match against the Battery will be the first time they’re hosting the Eastern Conference opponent since 2014.

Returning play-by-play announcers Rob McAllister and Adam Moffat will be joined by Republic FC’s all-time leading scorer Cameron Iwasa in the booth for select matches. Spanish broadcasters Armando Botello and Milton Moreno will also return and be joined by with Sal Acevedo providing additional support.

In addition to the Republic FC’s matches, the club and FOX40 will team up to provide coverage of the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will also air on FOX40.

FOX40 will also broadcast 15 Major League Soccer regular-season matches this season.

The Republic FC will kick off its 10th anniversary season against the El Paso Locomotive FC on the road Saturday at 6:30 p.m.