Heart Health Park to host high school soccer championship doubleheader

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – With prep soccer playoffs on the horizon, Heart Health Park at Cal Expo will serve as a neutral site for a high school soccer championship doubleheader on Feb. 24, the Sacramento Republic FC announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The high school matches will decide the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division I boys and girls champions. The girls championship is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the boys match expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

“The Sac-Joaquin Section is excited to partner with Republic FC to bring high school soccer into a professional venue like Heart Health Park,” CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Mike Garrison said in a statement. “We’re excited for the high school community and we hope to continue this partnership for years to come.”

The Republic FC says its academy program teams will host an exhibition match between both championship matches. The club says the exhibition will showcase many of the region’s top players who are competing in MLS NEXT Pro, a development league that is launching later this year.

“We’re excited to create a new partnership with the Sac-Joaquin Section and provide student-athletes with a memorable opportunity to play on the region’s premier soccer stage at Heart Health Park for these showcase matches,” Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement.

CIF playoff soccer brackets will be released later today for Divisions I through VI. The Republic’s home venue is the third neutral site for high school soccer championships in the region.

Cosumnes River College will host the Division V and VI boys and girls championships on Feb. 19.

For Divisions I through IV, the first round of the boys playoffs are scheduled to start Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Feb. 15 and the semifinals on Feb. 17. Divisions V and VI will play their quarterfinals on Thursday and semifinals on Feb. 15.

As for the girls playoffs in Divisions I through IV, the first round is scheduled for Friday, followed by the quarterfinals on Feb. 16 and semifinals on Feb. 18. The Division V and VI playoffs will play its quarterfinals on Friday and semifinals on Feb. 16.