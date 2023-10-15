(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC’s regular season has officially ended, and the club gave its fans many reasons to celebrate throughout its entirety.

After completing a 1-0 win against Miami FC on Saturday, Republic FC finished their season with the USL’s second-best overall record (18 wins, 6 losses, 10 draws totaling 64 points) along with the club’s best home record in its history (11 wins, 2 losses, 4 draws).

The win against Miami FC was headlined by a header from Russell Cicerone in the 69th minute on an amazing cross from Nick Ross. The goal set a new club-high for goals in a season (51) by the Sacramento Republic.

The clean sheet was goalie Danny Vitello’s 11th of the season, which pushed him to the top of the list in that category in Republic FC club history. Additionally, the shutout was the team’s 14th of the season, which has led to the lowest number of goals allowed in a season by Republic FC (26).

Russell Cicerone celebrates after scoring a goal in the 69th minute (Image Credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

The Indomitable Club will now look ahead to the USL Playoffs, which begin on Oct. 21. The team will host New Mexico United at Heart Health Park in a quarterfinal match. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The two teams met twice in the regular season. New Mexico won the first match 3-0 on July 22 and the second match on Sept. 20 ended in a draw.

If Republic FC wins, the club will host the winner of the match between the Colorado Switchbacks FC and San Antonio FC.