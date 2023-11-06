(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC’s season ended Saturday night after the club’s 2-1 loss to Phoenix Rising FC.

While a USL championship would have served as the perfect ending to a historic season for the Indomitable Club, the team fell just short of that goal.

Here’s a look back at a season to remember for Sacramento Republic FC.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC lose 2-1 in Conference Championship Game.

Stellar, league-leading defense

After allowing only one goal through the club’s first seven games, it became clear that this group was an impressive one, and the numbers support that notion. Sacramento Republic FC only allowed 26 goals for the season, which was a league-low mark and the lowest amount of goals allowed in club history.

The defensive unit was anchored by Golden Glove-winning goalie Danny Vitiello, who won the award for the second time in his career. Vitiello recorded 12 clean sheets between the regular and postseason, allowing him to become Republic FC’s record holder in the category with 22 overall.

High-powered offense

During an Oct. 14 win over Miami FC, Sacramento Republic set a club record for most goals scored in a season. A goal from Russell Cicerone in the 69th minute of that match was the squad’s 51st of the season, which surpassed the previous high that was set in 2019.

Russell Cicerone celebrates after scoring a goal in the 69th minute of a match against Miami FC. (Image Credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

The balance of offense and defense showcased by Republic FC all season led to the club’s second-best record in its history (18 wins, 6 losses, 10 draws).

Home-field advantage

Republic FC’s fans showed out all season long. According to the team, over 180,000 fans came through the gates of Heart Health Park to support their club, which is a top mark in the entire USL.

Over 20,000 fans filled the seats at Hughes Stadium to celebrate Sacramento Republic FC’s 10th season. (Image Credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

Additionally, Sacramento Republic FC set a new club record with 11 games won at home. Of the 17 games that were played at Heart Health Park, Sacramento only lost two.

A night that truly displayed the dedication and vigor of the team’s fans was during Republic FC’s match at Hughes Stadium. Over 20,000 fans filled the venue to celebrate the squad’s 10th season, and although the team lost the match, fans were treated to an experience they aren’t likely to forget.

Historic debut

Finally, the 2023 USL season for Republic FC included a historic debut.

Thirteen-year-old Da’Vian Kimbrough entered an Oct. 1 match versus Las Vegas Lights FC in the 87th minute, making him the youngest professional soccer player to play in a match.

Da’Vian Kimbrough checks into a match on Oct. 1, becoming the youngest professional soccer player to play in a match (Image Credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

Kimbrough also made history when he signed his contract with the club. Upon his signature, he became the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history.

Sacramento Republic FC fans were given much to cheer about this season, and after coming up just one win short of a championship berth, fans should be excited to support their club next year.