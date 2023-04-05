SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC is getting set to begin another quest for the U.S. Open Cup, the nation’s oldest soccer tournament.

“It’s a reset, you know? Hopefully, now we can stop talking about the past of last year and continue to focus on this year,” Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs said.

The tournament brings back memories for the Republic FC, including beating Sporting Kansas City in the semi-final match.

Ultimately, the team fell to Orlando City in the final match.

“When you take a moment to step back, we’re proud of what we achieved,” midfielder Matt LaGrassa said. “I think it gave us that taste, but we want more now. So we want to keep going and get back to where we were.”

The Republic FC is ready to turn the page as they get to ready to face their first opponent of this year’s edition of the tournament, Crossfire Redmond, out of Washington State, on Wednesday.

“We lost some key players, but we’ve added some really good players,” defender Conor Donovan said. “I think the big thing is we’re finding the net, which we struggled with a little bit last year. We have a big returning group and we brought in some important pieces.”

Sacramento’s first game in the tournament will be on their home field, an advantage they don’t take lightly.

“I think it’s a big deal. We have great fans and we know how much they care about the club,” LaGrassa said.

Donovan added, “For us, it’s massive. I mean you’ve seen the results we’ve had and the crowds we’ve had here.”

“It’s huge,” Briggs said. “I think you see guys with an extra spring in their step when they play in front of our fans and when we play at home. Our fans help us. Our fans take us to the next level. The atmosphere’s they’ve created at the start of this year have been incredible and we need to continue with those atmospheres and continue to perform the way we have been at home.”