(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle has completed the process of a buying a club in England.

Nagle officially has 100% ownership of shares of Huddersfield Town A.F.C, after his purchase was approved by the English Football League (EFL) and the Financial Conduct Authority, according to a press release.

The Republic FC CEO began the process of buying Huddersfield Town A.F.C. in March after entering into an agreement with then-owner and businessman Dean Hoyle.

Huddersfield Town A.F.C., nicknamed the Terriers, is based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be new steward of Huddersfield Town,” Nagle said in a statement. “I would like to thank Dean Hoyle, Dave Baldwin, the EFL, and FCA for all their help and attention to detail over the past few months.”

“A special thanks to the wonderful Town supporters who have also been so supportive and patient,” Nagle continued. “I know how deeply they care for this club, and I do not intend to let them down. Now let’s get to work.”

The Terriers compete in the EFL, which is one level below the Premier League, under the English Football System.

Huddersfield Town A.F.C. formed in 1908 and had success in its early days, winning English League titles three times in a row in 1924-26.

The club competed in the Premier League in 2017 and spent two seasons there until being relegated in 2019.

Teams can stay in the Premier League or move down a level depending on their performance under the English Football System. The three teams that finish at the bottom of the league every season are relegated.

The top two clubs from the EFL are moved up to the Premier League with the next four highest competing in the playoffs and the winner gaining a third promotional spot.

The bottom three teams in the EFL get relegated to English League One, the next level down.