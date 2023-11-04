(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC is competing for a spot in the USL Championship with a match against Phoenix Rising on Saturday night. Follow along with live match updates here.

Republic FC comes into the match off of a 3-1 semifinal win over the previous USL champions, San Antonio FC. All three goals for the Indomitable Club came in the second half.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has put together an impressive postseason, which has been propelled with with road wins over San Diego Loyal SC and Orange County SC.

Sacramento Republic comes into the matchup as the number-one seeded team in the USL Playoffs after finishing atop the USL Western Conference. Phoenix Rising finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the same conference.

The starting IX for Sacramento Republic is listed below.

Forwards

Russell Cicerone, Keko Gontán

Midfielders

Nick Ross, Luis Felipe, Arnold Lopez

Defense

Damia Viader, Jack Gurr, Shane Wiedt, Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan (captain), Goalie: Danny Vitiello

Live Updates

Match kicks off at 7 p.m.