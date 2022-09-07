(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC looks to continue their Cinderella run at the U.S. Open Cup finals against the Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.

The match can be watched on ESPN+.

Here are updates from the championship match.

8′ — Orlando City SC’s Facundo Torres (Orlando City SC) misses high on a shot from outside the box is too high.

20′ — Attempt missed. Orlando City SC’s Iván Angulo (Orlando City SC) nearly misses header from the center of the box.

20′ — Orlando City SC’s Antônio Carlos (Orlando City SC) misses header to the left from the center of the box.

22′ — Republic FC’s Maalique Foster misses shot attempt from outside the box.

41′ — Attempt from Orlando City SC’s Facundo Torres from the center of the box is blocked.

Halftime — Sacramento Republic FC 0, Orlando City SC 0

48’— Attempt from Republic FC’s Matt LaGrassa from outside the box is blocked.