SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has made a friendly wager with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer regarding Wednesday’s Open Cup final.

There are two parts to the bet, with the first part requiring the winning team’s flag to fly at the city hall of the losing city.

The second part of the wager is that the losing city’s mayor would have to give a contribution to the winning team’s charitable foundations.

“Alright, Mayor Steinberg, this Orlando City flag is coming your way, Go Lions,” Dyer said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Steinberg responded to Dyer’s wager in a video of his own on his Twitter account, accepting Mayor Dyer’s terms.

“Sacramento doesn’t back down from a challenge and we have shown again and again and again that we are up to the task,” Steinberg said in his response. “I am really forward to seeing the old glory red of the Sac Republic flying over the Orlando City Hall.”

“And Mayor Dyer, your donation and support of the Sacramento Republic FC Foundation, which works throughout our community to make the beautiful game more accessible to all will be put to good use,” Steinberg said.

‘Official’ note from Mayor Steinberg

On Tuesday, Steinberg issued an “official” excuse note to leave work a little early to attend the Sacramento Republic FC Open Cup Final watch party.

You can download the playful excuse note here.

Watch party in Sacramento

The watch party was moved to the SAFE Credit Convention Center due to high heat in Sacramento. The watch party is free but requires an RSVP to attend.

Click here to RSVP to the event.

“I can’t wait to join our fans at the SAFE Convention Center for the watch party Wednesday night starting at 4 p.m. and I think that the fans in Orlando may be a little surprised at just how well Republic fans travel,” Steinberg said.

The watch party begins at 4 p.m. and kickoff for the U.S. Open Cup final is set for 5 p.m.. from Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The championship match will be shown on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

The Republic FC are looking to become the first non-MLS team to hoist the Open Cup trophy since 1999. Sacramento is the first lower-division club to play in the final since 2008.

FOX40 Sports will air a special pre-game preview, “Quest for the Cup: The Final,” at 4:30 PST. The special will be broadcast on FOX40 and will be available on FOX40.com prior to the match.