(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will continue its U.S. Open Cup run when they welcome a familiar foe to Heart Health Park.

The Republic FC host Northern California rival Oakland Roots SC for a third-round match in the Open Cup on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Detroit City FC April 2023

Sacramento has not lost this season with a 5-0-2 record in the Western Conference of the United Soccer League Championship. That record has the Republic on top of the league with 17 points.

It’ll be Oakland’s first trip to Sacramento this season, as Wednesday’s matchup will also be the first time the clubs meet in the tournament.

It’s the Republic FC’s eighth consecutive time playing in the third round.

The Winner of Wednesday night’s match will move on to the Round of 32, where matches will take place May 9 and 10.

History between the NorCal clubs

Sacramento and Oakland have played each other seven previous times, but each squad only has one win under its belt.

The Republic FC’s all-time record against the Bay Area club is 1-1-5.

The NorCal sides played three times in 2022, with the first two matchups ending in a draw on May 28 and July 9. On Aug. 27, the Republic FC defeated the Bay Area club 1-0 at home off of a Conor Donovan goal.

How the Republic FC got here

The Republic FC is in the third round following a wild 5-4 win over Crossfire Redmond of the National Premier Soccer League on April 5.

In a match that went into extra time, Johnny Fenwick netted the game-winner for the Republic FC in front of the Sacramento crowd in the 111th minute. A total of five goals were scored in additional time.

The Republic FC found themselves in an early 2-0 hole before the 15-minute mark. Crossfire led through most of the match until the Republic FC tied it up with heroics from Zeiko Lewis (80th minute) and Russell Cicerone (85’).

How Oakland Roots SC got here

The Roots SC advanced to the third round after defeating El Farolito 3-1 on April 4. El Farolito is another Bay Area club, based in San Francisco, and competes in the NPSL.

Oakland locked up the victory after scoring all three goals by the midway point of the first half.

In the USL Championship standings, Oakland is seventh in the Western Conference with a 2-3-1 record.