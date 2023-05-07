(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will welcome an MLS opponent to California’s capital city for its biggest match of the season.

The Indomitable Club will host Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup at Heart Health Park on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs FC Tulsa April 2023

Sacramento will head into the matchup on 10 days rest following a 1-1 draw on the road against FC Tulsa. Following the draw, the Republic FC remains unbeaten in the United Soccer League Championship with the record of 5-0-3.

The Republic’s unbeaten record has them in first place of the Western Conference and are the only undefeated side in league.

Sacramento is one of eight non-MLS teams left in the Open Cup tournament.

For Colorado, Tuesday’s match will mark the club’s third straight road contest following trips to Vancouver and Southern California, the latter where they played the LA Galaxy.

Rapids have a 1-3-6 record, but gone unbeaten in seven straight games from March 18 to the end of April.

Colorado is in the Round of 32 after a 3-1 victory over the Northern Colorado Hailstrom FC of the USL League one in the third round.

Sacramento’s quest for the cup thus far includes a wild 5-4 victory over Crossfire Redmond of the National Premier Soccer League and a 1-0 victory over USL rival Oakland Roots SC.

Head-to-head history

The Round of 32 matchup will mark the first meeting between Sacramento and Colorado. The two clubs previously played each other in a friendly match in February 2016 in Sacramento.

According to the Republic FC, Luis Felipe and Matt LaGrassa are the only two players on Sacramento’s roster to have played against Rapids.

LaGrassa played against the Colorado club in the 2018 Open Cup as a member of Nashville SC, which is now playing in the MLS. In the 2018 tournament, Nashville defeated Colorado in an upset.

Felipe played against Colorado twice as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS.