(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will take on the El Paso Locomotive FC for the second time this season Wednesday night.

The Republic FC will head to Texas to take on the Locomotive FC for the second meeting between the two clubs. In the first matchup, Sacramento opened the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory at Heart Health Park on March 12.

In the season opener, the Republic FC got past the El Paso club with some late-game heroics from Douglas Martinez and Keko Gontan.

Martinez broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the 85th minute while Gontan sealed the contest with a score in the 90th minute.

Although the Republic bested the Locomotive in March, Sacramento has never beaten the El Paso club at Southwest University Park in three trips. The Locomotive FC holds an all-time scoring advantage at 11-5 in five matches.

In Wednesday’s match, the Republic FC will bring a 4-2-3 record with them to Texas while the Locomotive will head into the contest at 4-6-1.

Wednesday’s match is slated to kick off at 6 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40