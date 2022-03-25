(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC returns home Sunday against an opponent they have never lost to.

The Republic FC will look to bounce back from last week’s loss when they host FC Tulsa at Heart Health Park. The two clubs have met 10 previous times with the Republic FC unbeaten in the head-to-head series.

Sacramento is 8-0-2 all time and has outscored Tulsa 30-10 in the previous 10 matchups. The only two draws in the series were a pair of 1-1 ties in April 2018 and March 2020. Sunday will mark the Oklahoma club’s first trip to Sacramento in two years.

Last week, the Republic FC fell 2-0 in a road match against the San Diego Loyal SC. San Diego scored both its goals in the first half in the 35th and 45th minutes. It was Sacramento’s first loss of the season after winning its home opener on March 17.

In a defensive second half battle, the Republic FC generated 13 shots in the second half with four of them on goal. Sacramento outshot San Diego 18-11 and had more shots on goal with 6-5.

Despite the loss, Republic FC defenders Duke Lacroix and Conor Donovan made their debuts last week and are expected to be available for Sunday’s match.

Kickoff for Sunday’s match is slated to start at 2 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs or FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40