SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC officially returns to the pitch Saturday night and will welcome the El Paso Locomotive FC to Heart Health Park in the season opener.

The club will look to start its ninth season strong and rebound from an 8-12-12 record in 2021. Last season was the first time the Republic FC missed the playoffs in the club’s history.

“It’s been a good preseason and the guys are ready to go,” Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs told FOX40 on Friday. “This is what it’s all about. Getting the fans, getting the city, getting everybody excited and ready to go as well.”

The upcoming season also includes the return of forward Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez, who is entering his third stint with the team. In his first stint in 2014-’15, Lopez was named the MVP of the USL Championship Final and helped the club earn the league title in its inaugural season.

The Guadalajara, Mexico, native rejoined the club in 2020 and spent the 2021 season with the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.

“He’s been fantastic since he’s come back and his performances have been extremely high level for preseason,” Briggs said. “So, hopefully, he can carry that on into league play.”

The Locomotive FC has been a tough opponent for the Republic FC, as Sacramento is seeking its first win over the El Paso club. The Republic FC has fallen to the Locomotive FC in the past four contests since the latter club has entered the United Soccer League in 2019.

Last August, Republic FC fell 2-0 to Locomotive FC on the road. In 2019, Sacramento was eliminated from the postseason by El Paso with a 3-0 loss in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Republic FC lost to the Locomotive FC two other times in 2019. In the first meeting, Sacramento lost 3-1 on the road and fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker at home later that season. In the latter match, El Paso scored the deciding goal in the 91st minute of stoppage time.

Saturday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two clubs in Sacramento since that 2019 loss.

“There’s no place like playing at home, playing in front of our fans and playing in front of our own city,” Briggs said. “It’s the perfect place. It’s one of the best places in the league. We have the best fans and now it’s about putting the product on the field that’s going to get everybody excited.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s season opener is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs or FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40