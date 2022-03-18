SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After some late heroics last week, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to keep the momentum going in their first road match of the season.

The Republic FC will head down south on Saturday to take on the San Diego Loyal SC. It’ll be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season.

Sacramento will be looking to capture its first win over the San Diego squad, which is owned and coached by Landon Donovan, a former MLS and U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team player.

The clubs played each other four times in 2021, with two matches ending in a 1-1 draw and the others being losses. Sacramento lost 3-1 and 2-1 in those defeats. The Republic FC has a 0-2-3 all-time record against the Loyal SC.

The clubs first met in a 2020 contest that ended in a 1-1 draw.

San Diego will also look to put together back-to-back wins after beating LA Galaxy II 2-1 last weekend at home.

In their home opener, the Republic FC defeated the El Paso Locomotive FC 3-1 last weekend. Douglas Martinez Jr., Ferrety Sousa and Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez were named to the USL Championship Team of Week for their performance in the week one victory.

Martinez broke a 1-1 tie in the 85th minute and recorded the assist on Keko Gontan’s goal in the 90th minute that sealed the contest. It was Gontan’s first goal in a Republic FC uniform.

Sousa was recognized after recording his first assist of the season with a long ball that set up Martinez’s goal.

Lopez was named to the team after he got Sacramento on the board with a penalty kick that tied the match before halftime. It’s Lopez’s 14th selection, seventh all-time for Martinez and the first for Sousa.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs or FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40