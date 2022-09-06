The “Quest for the Cup” special will be available in its entirely at the top of this article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 Sports will air a special show called “Quest for the Cup: The Final” before the Sacramento Republic FC takes on the Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup championship on Wednesday, September 7.

The special will air on FOX40 in the Sacramento area and will be available to watch online on FOX40.com just prior to the match.

The Republic FC’s improbable run to the finals includes upsetting three MLS clubs including the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. Orlando City will be the fourth MLS club Sacramento will face in the oldest soccer competition in the United States.

Sacramento is the first lower division club to compete in the finals since 2008, when the Charleston Battery played for the championship. The Republic FC is looking to become the first non-MLS team to take home the U.S. Open Cup trophy since 1999.

The last lower division club to hoist the trophy was the Rochester Rhinos.

“Quest for the Cup: The Final” is scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

Kickoff for the Open Cup Final is set for 5 p.m. PST from Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The match will be available on the ESPN+ streaming service.