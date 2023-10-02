(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC has secured a home playoff match after a 2-0 victory over the Las Vegas Lights on Sunday.

The Republic FC nailed the win after Keko Gontan and Luther Archimede each scored a goal.

Following this weekend’s results from around the USL, the Republic FC will begin the playoffs with a home match on Saturday, Oct. 21. Their opponent won’t be determined until the conclusion of the regular season on Oct. 14.

The Republic FC officially clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 16 after a 1-0 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC.

The USL Championship playoffs start with the conference quarterfinals during the weekend of Oct. 20 to 22. The Republic FC are currently in first place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings at 58 points with a record of 16-6-10.

Tickets for the quarterfinal match go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for early access to a presale happening on Tuesday by joining the club’s insider list.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

According to the Republic FC, Indomitable Members already have exclusive presale access through their Ticketmaster Account Manager.

The top eight regular season finishers from each conference qualify for the postseason and compete in a single-elimination bracket.

This year’s playoffs will be the ninth time the club has qualified for the postseason. The Republic FC’s reached the Western Conference semifinal after finishing fourth in the Western Conference.

History was made during Sunday’s match when Woodland native Da’vian Kimbrough became the youngest soccer player to appear in a competitive match in the United States. Kimbrough entered the match in the 87th minute.

The Republic FC has two more matches to play during the regular season. Sacramento will play on the road against Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Indomitable Club will conclude the regular season against Miami FC on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Heart Health Park.

Both matches will be livestreamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 News mobile app, along with broadcasting on channel 40.2 on Antenna TV.