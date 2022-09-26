SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With four matches left in the regular season, the Sacramento Republic FC will be at home for three of them.

The Republic FC welcomes Phoenix Rising FC to Heart Health Park on Wednesday night, as Sacramento continues its push for a playoff berth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the previous matchup this season, the Republic FC and Rising FC finished in a scoreless draw in Chandler, Arizona on June 4. Sacramento got outshot 27-8 in that matchup, but goalkeeper and Vallejo native Carlos Saldaña had an impressive night, finishing with seven saves.

The Republic FC are coming off a 1-0 road loss to San Antonio FC, who currently have the most wins in the USL Championship. San Antonio scored its goal in the 17th minute.

The loss came after the Republic FC beat its two previous opponents 4-0.

Sacramento enters Wednesday’s match with a 14-9-7 record, good for fourth best in the Western Conference. Phoenix are at the bottom of the conference with a 9-15-6 record.

Wednesday’s match is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be livestreamed online at FOX40.com and on the FOX40 app.

How to watch Republic FC matches

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40