SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC and Jackrabbit Brewery Company launched a new craft beer that will be sold at Heart Health Park throughout the season.

The beer, named “The Bear and the Hare IPA,” is also sold at the Jackrabbit Brewery and Taphouse location in West Sacramento and at Raley’s grocery stores in the region. The can of the IPA is the first in a collection of custom co-branded labels.

The beer is part of a recently announced partnership between the Republic FC and Jackrabbit Brewery. The partnership also includes rotating Jackrabbit beer releases featured throughout the season, sampling opportunities at home matches, and a limited edition of “The Bear and the Hare” T-shirts.

As part of the partnership, Jackrabbit will help the club lead The Blood, Sweat and Beers Council, a new craft brewing council that’s expected to highlight breweries throughout the region.

Those breweries will be able to feature their beer at Republic FC matches and host watch parties for the club. The Republic FC said the council is named after a fan-favorite shirt sold by the club.

Soccer and beer have gone hand-in-hand for many years, and we’re excited to be a part of that growing experience for fans at Heart Health Park. Not only does this partnership help us reach a wide audience, but it also allows us to feature the talent of craft brewers throughout the region. Erle Mankin, Jackrabbit Brewing Company Co-Owner and Operations Manager

Behind late-game heroics, the Republic FC defeated the El Paso Locomotive FC 3-1 in the home opener on March 12. Douglas Martinez broke a 1-1 tie in the 85th minute and Keko Gontan scored in the 90th minute to seal the contest. It was Gontan’s first goal in a Republic FC uniform.

The Republic FC returns to the pitch Saturday night, this time on the road, against the San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can watch the match live on channel 40.2 on Antenna TV, online at FOX40.com or on the FOX40 app.