(KTXL) — Republic FC and California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launched a new public service announcement highlighting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The PSA is part of a partnership between Republic FC and Western Health Advantage that also involves the team’s jerseys containing a patch that includes the number to the lifeline: 988.

•Video Above: Republic FC vs Oakland Roots SC

The goal of the initiative is to create awareness around the resources available to people who struggle with mental health or substance abuse, according to Republic FC.

Siebel Newsom has been active in campaigns that seek to improve conversations about mental health, particularly amongst the youth.

In May, she released a report that showcased the dangers of social media and its effects on youth mental health.

Republic FC jerseys contain Lifeline 988

Earlier this year, Republic FC began including the Lifeline on all jerseys. The team released a statement that reads “Republic FC and its partners will create an important conversation point that can help save lives when the 988 patch is seen weekly in every community where the team takes the field, nationally as broadcasters talk about the importance of the crisis line when they see the patch, and every time a fan wears the jersey regardless of the city.”

According to Republic FC, a portion of the proceeds from every kit sold supports local mental health and wellness initiatives.

When the kits were first announced in March, Siebel Newsom showed her excitement about the soccer team’s decision to include the patches.

“So cool to see @SacRepublicFC spread awareness about 988 — the national suicide & crisis lifeline — through a new patch on their jerseys. Seriously love this team! So grateful to them for spotlighting this important tool & breaking down mental health stigmas in the process.”