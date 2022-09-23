SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After two consecutive home wins, the Sacramento Republic FC will continue their playoff push against one of the top USL clubs on Saturday.

The Republic FC will head to Texas to play San Antonio FC, which leads the Western Conference of the USL Championship with a 21-5-4 record. San Antonio’s 21 wins are the most in the league and the club has already clinched a playoff berth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sacramento previously played San Antonio earlier this season, defeating the Texas club 1-0 at Heart Health Park on June 4.

Douglas Martinez was responsible for the match’s lone score in the 37th minute.

More will be on the line Saturday, as San Antonio is looking to secure the top points tally in the league while Sacramento looks to secure a playoff berth.

Heading into Saturday’s match, the Republic FC holds a 14-8-7 league record, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship.

Both clubs are heading into Saturday’s match with multi-game winning streaks. The Republic has won two-straight matches, both being 4-0 victories over Loudoun United FC and Orange County SC.

San Antonio is heading into Saturday’s match on a three-match winning streak, outscoring its opponents 4-1 during that stretch.

Saturday’s match is slated for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40