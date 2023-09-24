(FOX40.COM) — A three-game winning streak for Sacramento Republic FC came to an end Saturday night after the squad took a 0-2 loss to Colorado Switchbacks FC. Despite the loss, Republic FC still sits atop the USL Western Conference with 55 points.

The match was the club’s third in eight days. Up next for the Indomitable Club is a home match against Las Vegas Lights FC at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1. Las Vegas is currently in last place in the Western Conference.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC raising awareness for childhood cancer

The Switchbacks took the lead in the 29th minute on a Romario Williams goal from the top of the half-circle. A bicycle kick goal in the second half by Jairo Henriquez would prove to be too much for Republic FC to overcome.

“Switches at halftime would bring new energy into the match. Conor Donovan, Nick Ross, and Keko elevated the play from the second-half whistle. Cristian Parano and Zeiko Lewis would join the push for the late equalizer. Sacramento challenged again in the 67th minute as Jack Gurr whipped in a free kick,” a recap of the match read.

It continued, “Conor Donovan rose above the defense to head the ball back to Cristian Parano, and the Argentinian forward would volley in a shot on his first touch, but the shot was blocked and cleared away by the defense.”

Before the match against Las Vegas on October 1., the Sacramento Republic will host hundreds of youth players at Heart Health Park for Youth Soccer Day.

“Youth players will get the opportunity to participate in the annual Youth Soccer Parade and walk the same field where to pros play,” Republic FC said on their website.

Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match can be watched at FOX40.com or in the FOX40 app.