ORLANDO, Fla. (KTXL) – Prior to his team facing Orlando City SC for U.S. Open Cup Championship, Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle sits-down with Fox40 to chat about the journey to the Cup final, looking to take down a fourth consecutive Major League Soccer opponent and why he feels the club will do just that.

Prior to Wednesday’s championship match, FOX40 will air a 30-minute special “Quest for the Cup: The Final” at 4:30 p.m. documenting the Republic’s journey to the U.S. Open Cup championship match.

Sacramento and Orlando City will kick-off the title game from Exploria Stadium at 5:00 p.m. PT. The match can be seen live on ESPN+.