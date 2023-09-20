(FOX40.COM) — Fritz Stark is 9 years old, but he’s almost 5 years cancer-free.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and Sac Republic partnered with ‘Super Fritz and Friends,’ a local fund started by Fritz, to raise money for the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Now I can help other people who are going through the same thing and it just feels right,” Fritz said.

Fritz Stark was diagnosed with leukemia at 2-and-a-half years old.

He was treated at UC Davis and now raises money through ‘Super Fritz and Friends’ to donate to the cancer unit and its families.

“I think our gratitude for raising awareness about this type of condition. It’s not just about raising awareness, not just that the child is diagnosed, but that the whole family is affected when someone is diagnosed with cancer.”

Fritz’s parents say the attention that Sac Republic is bringing to their cause is invaluable.

“Partnering with Sac Republic and sharing the gift of hope and inspiration for families that are battling this disease like ours is really fun and encouraging.”

As part of the collaboration, goalkeepers are wearing jerseys Wednesday night, which were designed and hand-drawn by Fritz himself.

Fritz’s dad says this partnership goes beyond the money raised.

“Writing a check is always easier, isn’t it? But truly getting into the weeds and meeting kids who have gone through this and understanding the mission and what it’s all about is going a step beyond.”

Fritz continued, “I’m really excited. It’s been an honor to represent all the kids fighting cancer and all the kids who are done with cancer.”

He also loves repping his favorite team.

“I like it because I like running across the field and I like playing defense and just being able to get wild and kick the ball.”

Fritz says it best. Tonight’s game is all about saving goals and saving lives.

If you want to make a donation to the ‘Super Fritz and Friends’ fund, you can go to give.ucdavis.edu.