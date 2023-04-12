(KTXL) — Saturday night’s match between the Sacramento Republic FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will kick off one hour later than originally scheduled to allow people to finish watching the first game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

The Republic FC announced that the new kickoff time for the match is being moved up to 8 p.m.

The new time will allow local sports fans to gather and cheer on the Sacramento Kings their first playoff game since 2006.

The Kings are playing the Golden State Warriors in the first round with Game 1 being played at the Golden 1 Center Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

For the soccer match at Heart Health Park, the Republic FC said tickets previously purchased for Saturday’s contest are still valid and tickets are still available online.

Prior to the match, the Republic FC will have a watch party for fans, as the Kings’ playoff game will be shown on TV screens throughout Heart Health Park.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. at Heart Health Park Saturday night.

Saturday’s Republic FC match will be livestreamed on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app starting at 8 p.m.

The match will also be on television on FOX40 following the conclusion of Saturday night’s newscast.

The Republic FC goes into Saturday’s match as the top team in the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship.

Sacramento is undefeated at 3-0-2 while Colorado Springs is 3-1-1 and are fourth in the Western Conference.