SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — It’s been a rough summer for Republic FC, with only one win since the calendar turned to June. But in the middle of the state fair and after hosting a watch party for the Women’s World Cup, Sacramento had an offensive onslaught to get back on track.

After coming off its worst loss of the season – a 3-0 blowout in New Mexico, The Republic bounced back with a 4-0 win over Phoenix.

The win keeps Sacramento atop the Western conference standings with 38 points, four ahead of San Antonio.

Keko opened the scoring in the 20th minute, followed up by Russell Cicerone finding the back of the net after a hectic few seconds in the six-yard box. After that, Zeiko Lewis made it 3-0 after losing his footing and finding himself with the ball between his legs and his butt on the turf. Then, shortly before halftime, Jack Gurr, who assisted Keko on the opening goal, scored.

It’s the most goals for Sac Republic since a 4-1 win over Hartford in May.

SRFC returns to the pitch on Saturday against Las Vegas. That will be the first of four straight road matches for The Republic.