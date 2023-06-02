(KTXL) —- Republic FC announced on June 1 that it will begin its Pride Month celebrations by offering its fans access to limited edition items.

In a press release, the team said that fans can now purchase Pride-themed merchandise at its online shop or donate to the Goals for Pride campaign.

•Video Above: California leaders hold pride flag raising ceremony to begin Pride Month

Republic FC’s Executive Vice President of Business Operations Ashley Horsley said, “We look forward to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this month and throughout the year, while also continuing to support those that continue to strive for equality and justice.”

Items available for purchase include t-shirts, decals and a unique scarf that contains a few nods to Republic’s history and identity.

Some of the nods are the club’s signature “Indomitable” message and 10 stripes to commemorate the club’s tenth season.

The Pride line was designed by Nathanio Strimpopulos, who currently operates as the creative director for The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is a national organization that provides crisis and suicide prevention services to young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For its Goals for Pride campaign, Republic FC will donate $100 for every goal scored in each of the team’s four matches in June.

Along with the campaign, Republic FC said it will also be hosting San Antonio FC for its annual Pride Night match on June 24 at Heart Health Park.

Tune into FOX40.com or on the FOX40 News App on June 3 to watch Republic FC take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the first time in club history.