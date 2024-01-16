(FOX40.COM) — Republic FC annoucned it has chosen SeatGeek as its new platform to sell tickets for the 2024 season.

The team said SeatGeek’s system will be integrated into the official Republic FC mobile app in the next few weeks.

Users will be able to purchase single-game and season ticket packages through the app as well as transfer or sell tickets to others.

The system will also allow users to pre-purchase parking and other “in-stadium experiences.”

Republic FC said that ticket season members can visit the team’s website to activate their account and confirm their payment information.

Republic FC’s first game of the season is scheduled to take place on March 9 against Orange County SC at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.