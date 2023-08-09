(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC and its fans will honor the team’s 10th season at Hughes Stadium on August 26. But the official celebration will start before the team kicks off against Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m.

In partnership with Track 7 Brewing Company, the Indomitable Club announced on Wednesday that it is inviting fans to “gather at Track 7’s Curtis Park taproom to grab a pint” before marching to Hughes Stadium for a special “pre-match presentation.”

•Video Above: Republic FC signs 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough

“Track 7 is the place to be on August 26,” said Dustin Vicari, chief revenue officer for Republic FC.

“Our 10th season celebration is going to be the biggest sporting event of the summer and we’re excited to bring everyone back to where Sacramento’s love affair with Republic FC began.”

Jeanna Graham, director of customer services for Track 7 Brewing Co., said, “We’re ecstatic to join forces with Republic FC to bring fans back to the neighborhood that first embraced both our brewery and our team.”

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the Track 7 taproom in Curtis Park (3747 W Pacific Ave.) where fans can hang out with Republic FC’s Cap City Crew, along with former coaches and players.

All fans wearing Republic FC gear will get a $1 discount on every pint of any of Track 7’s core beers, according to the soccer team’s announcement.

At 6 p.m., the “March to the Match” will take place. Fans will walk about half a mile north and across the Sutterville Road overpass and into Hughes Stadium, which is an homage to when fans did just that in 2014, “creating one of the most unforgettable moments in the club’s story.”

A special pre-game presentation will happen at 7 p.m., which will include a reflection of the club’s history, best moments and the people that made it all possible.

Tickets for the game against Orange County at SC, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m., are available here.

You can also watch the match at FOX40.com or in the FOX40 app.