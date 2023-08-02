(KTXL) — Republic FC snapped out of its nearly two-month summer slump with a pair of dominant wins last week, and the USL took notice. Three Sacramento players earned spots on the league’s team of the week.

Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr both earned spots in the starting XI, while Keko earned honorable mention for the team of the week bench.

The trio combined to score four of Sacramento’s six goals and added four more assists. Cicerone scored twice and had an assist, Gurr and Keko each had a goal, while had Gurr one assist and Keko had two.

After a busy week of three games in eight days, that included two wins in the final four, Republic FC is back on a normal schedule with just one game this week. Saturday’s contest at Monterey Bay will be the second of four straight road games for Sacramento.