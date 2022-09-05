SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday’s watch party for the Sacramento Republic FC’s biggest match in club history has been moved indoors due to extreme heat and unhealthy air quality in the region.

The Sacramento Republic FC announced Monday that fans can watch the club take on the Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup finals at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. The watch party will be in the main event hall on the first floor in exhibit halls B, C and D.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the kickoff for the championship match is at 5 p.m. Fans must enter the facility at the 14th and J Street entrances.

The watch party was initially slated to occur outdoors at Cesar Chavez Plaza. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be around 109 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento County is one of the areas in Northern California that has an extreme heat risk. The NWS says everyone in an extreme heat risk area is at risk for heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

The watch party is an all-ages event and is free, but RSVP is required for entry. Fans must register online on the Republic’s website.

According to the club, the first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a Republic FC flag. Exclusive U.S. Open Cup merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.

Food trucks will be available along with wine and beer for attendees who are 21 and over. Other snacks will also be available.

Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, the Republic FC, and its partners will be donating $10,000 to Wellspring Women’s Center, a drop-in center that has been serving women and children in need for 30 years in Oak Park. The club is encouraging fans to make additional donations when reserving its space for the event.

The Republic FC advanced to the championship match after defeating Sporting Kansas City at home in the Open Cup semifinals at home on July 27.

Sacramento defeated the MLS club 5-4 in penalty kicks after both teams played through 120 scoreless minutes. Rodrigo Lopez scored the game-winning penalty kick.

The Republic FC is the first non-MLS club to play in the tournament final match since the Charleston Battery in 2008.