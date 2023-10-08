(FOX40.COM) — A Saturday night win for Sacramento Republic FC secured the club’s second USL Western Conference regular season title.

Playing against Rio Grande Valley FC, the Indomitable Club won 3-2 to earn its 17th victory in a comeback effort.

•Video Above: Republic FC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The win cements Republic FC as the number-one team in the USL Western Conference one week after securing a home-field playoff match with a win over Las Vegas Lights FC.

After falling behind 0-1 to Valley FC, Russel Cicerone tied the match in the 36th minute. It was Cicerone’s 14th goal of the season.

Republic FC fell behind once again, but a goal from Luis Felipe in first-half stoppage time pulled the club back within striking distance.

Finally, it was Luther Archimède’s goal in the 68th minute, his second in as many games, that would prove to be the game-winner.

After clinching the number-one seed, Republic FC will play host for all matches leading up to the USL Championship. The USL playoffs begin on Oct. 21.

The regular season comes to an end for the Sacramento Republic on Oct. 14 at Heart Health Park against Miami FC. The match will commemorate “Fan Appreciation Night” for a team that has given its fans plenty to cheer about during the 2023 season.

The match against Miami FC can be watched at FOX40.com or in the FOX40 app.