SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will be making its eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons on Saturday.

The Republic FC is hosting New Mexico United in the Western Conference quarterfinals of the United Soccer League playoffs at 7 p.m.

Sacramento is heading into the match as the conference’s fourth seed with a 15-11-8 record while New Mexico is fifth in the west at 13-9-12.

How they got here

After missing the playoffs in 2021, the Republic FC is back in the playoffs after clinching a berth before their final road match against LA Galaxy II on Oct. 2.

Sacramento’s opponent on Saturday had an impact on its playoff berth, as a 0-0 draw between New Mexico and the Las Vegas Lights punched the Republic FC’s ticket to the postseason.

The scoreless tie caused the Vegas club to drop points in the standings and Sacramento owned the tiebreaker in points over the Oakland Roots SC and Monterey Bay FC.

The Republic FC officially secured a home playoff match after defeating the San Diego Loyal 4-0 at home on Oct. 15.

Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez (2nd minute), Keko Gontan (4’), Matt LaGrass (15’), and Luther Archimede (80’) all scored in the victory.

The shutout victory broke a winless streak for the Republic FC, as Sacramento went 0-3-1 in its previous four matches.

All-time head-to-head series

Saturday will be the sixth all-time matchup between the Republic FC and New Mexico United and the third time Sacramento will face the Albuquerque-based club this season.

On May 4, Sacramento and New Mexico finished in a 0-0 draw at Heart Health Park. As the road club, the Republic FC left New Mexico with a 2-1 victory on Aug. 3.

The quarterfinals match will be the second postseason meeting between the two sides with the first matchup happening in 2019.

Sacramento defeated New Mexico 2-1 in the play-in round at home, sending the Republic FC to the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Saturday night’s match will be live streamed on the FOX40 website and app.

How to watch Republic FC matches

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision Channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40