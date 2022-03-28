SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Sacramento Republic FC home Sunday for their match-up against FC Tulsa, one player is helping kids in need learn to play the game.

Republic FC forward Douglas Martinez Jr. was in North Sacramento Thursday helping with a youth soccer clinic for about 40 underprivileged kids who are part of The GreenHouse.

Martinez is new to the team, acquired during the off-season, but he is quickly trying to make a difference in his new home.

“Sacramento is a very special city because when I came to this side of the country, to the west coast, for my first game, it was against Sacramento, so the crowd, the people over here is very nice, so I like it and I’m getting in the city,” Martinez told FOX40. “When I see these kids, I saw myself in there because, I don’t know, it makes me feel so happy. And I still remember when I was this age playing like them.”