(KTXL) — Sac Republic will look to make history on Wednesday when it hosts the San Jose Quakes in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

While Sacramento’s coming off a 1-0 loss on the road to El Paso, which snapped a three-match undefeated streak, it’s fared well in this tournament. The Republic’s given up just one goal in Cup play in its first three matches, including a 2-0 win over Phoenix Rising in the Round of 32.

This will be the first matchup against an MLS team this season for SRFC, but San Jose is a familiar foe. The two sides have met three times in past Open Cups, with the Quakes winning all three games at home in 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Republic FC is undefeated at home this season, and if it can keep that unblemished record in tact, it will earn a berth into the quarterfinals for the first time in club history. This year’s appearance in the Round of 16 is the third time Sac’s made it this far in the oldest soccer tournament in the United States.

Wednesday night will be the third time Sacramento’s hosted an MLS side in the Open Cup, with wins in those first two matches. All-time, Republic FC is 15-1 at home in this tournament.

San Jose comes to town on a hot streak – its last loss was at the start of the month in New York City. The Quakes are on a five-match unbeaten streak, including three wins.

In their most recent outing, they tied Kansas City, 1-1, at home. San Jose advanced to the round of the Open Cup by beating Seattle, 10-9, in penalty kicks.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Heart Health Park