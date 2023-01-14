(KTXL) — The 2023 season is months away for Sacramento Republic FC, who recently made its eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

The 2023 United Soccer League Championship season will have every club in the league playing each other for the first time since the league implemented a two-conference format in 2015.

During the 2023 USL Championship season, each club will play each of its conference foes twice — once at home and once away. Clubs will also play all 12 teams from the opposing conference with six of those matches taking place at home and six on the road.

Click here to view the Republic FC’s full 2023 schedule.

As the Republic FC looks to contend for another playoff berth, here’s their 2023 schedule.

Note: Kickoff times are not yet set, as of Jan. 13.

The Republic FC opens the season with a road matchup against the El Paso Locomotive FC on March 11. Sacramento will then have its home opener against the Charleston Battery on March 18, starting a stretch of three consecutive home matches, which will be the club’s longest homestand of the season.

The Republic FC will host the San Diego Loyal SC on March 25 and Louisville City FC on April 1.

During the California State Fair and Food Festival in July, the Republic will play two home matches, which will be against Memphis 901 FC (July 15) and Phoenix Rising FC (July 26). According to the club, all fans with a match ticket will receive free entry to the State Fair.

The longest road stretch of the season will occur from July 29 to Aug. 19 when the Republic FC hits the road for four consecutive matches. Sacramento will start that road stretch against the Las Vegas Lights FC on July 29, followed by matches against Monterey Bay FC (Aug. 5), Birmingham Legion FC (Aug. 12), and Loudoun United FC (Aug 19).

Sacramento will face five first-time opponents this season Indy Eleven, Hartford Athletic, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Memphis 901 FC, and Miami FC, all of whom compete in the Eastern Conference.

According to the club, the Republic FC’s longest road trip will be on May 26 when they face the Hartford Athletic, traveling 5,854 miles. The shortest road trip of the season will be 82 miles when the club faces the Oakland Roots SC on Sept. 2.

The Republic FC will conclude the regular season on Oct. 14 at home against the Miami FC.