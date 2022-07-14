(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC returns home for their second straight contest, welcoming the Birmingham Legion FC to Heart Health Park on Saturday night.

It’ll be the Alabama club’s first trip to the capital of the Golden State, and they will head into Saturday’s match at 8-5-5. The Legion FC is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference of the United Soccer League standings.

Saturday’s match will mark the first time the Republic FC and Legion FC will match up. The Republic’s record against similar opponents is 4-0-2, a better record than the Legion’s 3-3-1 mark.

Sacramento will head into Saturday night with an 8-4-5 record in the USL. That record currently has been seventh in the Western Conference standings.

The Republic FC extended their unbeaten streak at home last week with some late-match heroics in stoppage time against the Oakland Roots SC.

Lopez gave the Republic a 1-0 lead in the 11th, and after the Roots tied it up, Maalique Foster put Sacramento ahead in the 44th minute. Oakland tied the match in the 55th minute and took a 3-2 advantage in the 70th minute.

Sacramento tied the game 3-3 with a header from Luis Felipe with an assist from Rodrigo Lopez 96 minutes into stoppage time.

On Wednesday, Republic FC coach Mark Briggs was announced as the USL Championship Coach of the Month for June. The award is voted upon by a national media panel and the USL Championship Technical committee.

Briggs led the club to an unblemished 5-0-0 record in June including a victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is slated for 8 p.m. and it will be broadcast on FOX40.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40