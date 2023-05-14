(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC announced Thursday its inaugural Brewfest, an event that’ll take place before the club takes on Monterey Bay FC on June 17.

The event at Heart Health Park is only for people who are 21 and over and it will allow fans to sample local craft beers, ciders and seltzers.

•Video Above: Republic FC vs FC Tulsa, April 29, 2023

Tickets for the prematch also include a ticket for the Republic FC’s match against Monterey Bay FC, which starts at 8 p.m. later that night.

Attendees will have unlimited tastings and fans will receive a commemorative glass, along with having the opportunity to meet with local brewers, according to the club. Food trucks will be available for attendees, who will also be able to enjoy live music.

Brewfest will begin at 5:30 p.m. and attendees will have in-and-out privileges until the 30th minute of the club’s match.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the 21-and-over event went on sale on Thursday with a special early bird discount of $55. The early-bird special ends on June 1 and tickets will remain on sale online and at the event for $65.

According to the Republic FC, Indomitable Members can purchase a $35 add-on through their account.

Fans who already bought a ticket for that June 17 match can also purchase a Brewfest add-on by calling the ticket office at 916-307-6100.

What breweries are participating?

Here the breweries are partaking in the prematch event, according to the Republic FC:

•At Ease Brewing Company

•Bay Boys Brewing

•Belching Beaver

•Berryessa Brewing

•Cuver Brewing

•Dust Bowl Brewing Company

•Elysian Brewing Company

•Farmer’s Brewing

•Urban Roots Brewing

•Jackrabbit Brewing Company

•Juneshine

•Lagunitas

•Modelo

•Nitty’s Cider

•Solid Ground Brewing