(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC announced Friday that midfielder and captain Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez successfully underwent surgery on his right leg.

Lopez went into surgery to repair the rectus tendon on his injured leg. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brain Haus, a sports medicine specialist at UC Davis Health, the club said.

According to the club, Lopez’s full timetable to return will be decided “after an evaluation in the coming weeks.”

“Gutted to be (off) the field for a few months, but I know (with) help of our wonderful medical staff and fitness coach I will come back STRONGER!” Lopez wrote in a message on his Instagram account. “Thank you to all who have reached out (with) good vibes and best wishes.”

Lopez has not played since being substituted in the 83rd minute of the Republic’s match against Detriot City FC on April 22. Sacramento defeated the Detroit side 1-0 at Heart Health Park.

“Get well soon, captain. Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Lopez_Roro! Can’t wait to see you back on the pitch,” the Republic FC tweeted on Friday.

The Republic FC are unbeaten so far this season in league and during the U.S. Open Cup tournament. Sacramento is atop the Western Conference standings of the United Soccer League Championship with a 5-0-3 record.

The Republic FC are the only unbeaten team in league and are tied for the most overall points in the USL Championship.

Sacramento will host MLS opponent Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 in the Open Cup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Republic FC heads into the matchup on 10 days rest and it’ll be the first the two clubs have faced each other in a competitive contest. The Republic FC played the Colorado club in a friendly match in February 2016 in Sacramento.

Sacramento is one of eight non-MLS teams left in the tournament.