(KTXL) — Fresh off a historic victory in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to finish July strong against a club that’s also had success in the tournament.

The Republic FC returns to league play Saturday when they head to South Carolina for a match against the Charleston Battery, the last non-MLS team to reach the Open Cup finals.

Sacramento is playing for the Cup championship against Orlando City SC in Central Florida on Sept. 7. The Battery played in the final round of the tournament in 2008, but were defeated 2-1 by D.C. United of the MLS.

At the time, the Battery was the first non-MLS team to compete in the final since the Rochester Rhinos won the 1999 edition of the 109-year-old tournament. The Rhinos defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-0 in the 1999 final.

The Republic advanced to the final after winning 5-4 on penalty kicks after the game went scoreless in 120 minutes. The semifinal match at Heart Health Park went into extra time after both teams were tough defensively.

Orlando City made the final after defeating the New York Red Bulls 5-1 at Explora Stadium, which will be the site of the championship match.

Republic looks to gain momentum in league play

Charleston will be the fourth Eastern Conference opponent for Sacramento this season. The Republic is looking to win its first United Soccer League match since June 25.

The Republic is 0-2-2 against league opponents in the month of July. The winless skid comes after a successful June, which saw the Republic go 4-0 in league play.

Currently, Sacramento is seventh in the USL Championship Western Conference standings with a record of 8-5-6. Charleston has struggled this season with a 3-14-4 record, the second worst in the league.

Saturday’s match will mark the second time the two sides have met and it’ll be the first meeting between the two clubs since 2014, which was the Republic’s inaugural season.

In the 2014 matchup, the Republic defeated the Battery 3-1 at Heart Health Park, which was known as Bonney Field at the time.

Saturday’s match is slated for a 4:30 p.m. PST kickoff from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium at Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

How to watch Saturday’s match

The game begins at 4:30 p.m. PST. Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40