(FOX40.COM) — After defeating El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night, Sacramento Republic FC has officially clinched a playoff berth and a chance to compete for the USL championship. The playoff berth is the club’s ninth in 10 seasons.

The Indomitable Club, which is currently seeded number one in the Western Conference, defeated the 9th-place team 1-0 behind a goal from Luis Felipe in the final minutes of the match.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC celebrate 10 year anniversary at Hughes Stadium

The goal marked a new career-high for Felipe, who now has six of them this season.

A sell-out crowd at Heart Health Park helped create an electric atmosphere that gave the home club enough support to get the job done.

“Sacramento controlled the early goings, posting nine shots in the first half to EL Paso’s four. A trio of opportunities – one each in the 5th, 23rd, and 39th minutes, by Matt LaGrassa, Sebastian Herrera, and Rodrigo Lopez each generated opportunities. Lopez featured in the starting eleven for the first time since his August 26 return from injury, tallying three chances created before a halftime substitution for Keko,” a recap of the match on Republic FC’s website read.

It continued, “A stout defensive approach in the first half of play for Republic FC got even stronger in the second. Sacramento held El Paso to just 14 entries to the final third in the second half, allowing the club to record its 11th clean sheet this season – and second in a row after its clean sheet on September 2 at Oakland Roots SC. The match also marked a career milestone for Russell Cicerone, who recorded his 200th career professional appearance since starting his playing career with Portland Timbers 2 in 2017.”

Republic FC has now won two matches in a row and will look to make it three on Wednesday against New Mexico United.