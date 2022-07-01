SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will look to extend its winning streak when the club plays in Colorado on Friday.

The Republic is looking for its third-straight road win against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which have been one of the best clubs in the United Soccer League this season. Sacramento is currently on a five-match winning streak including the club’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals win against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Since May 25, the Republic have gone unbeaten 5-0-1 during that span including their U.S. Open Cup win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Switchbacks are currently second in the league’s Western Conference standings with an 11-4 record. The Republic is fifth in the standings with an 8-3-4 mark.

Friday night’s contest will mark the first meeting between the two clubs since 2019, and the 10th of all time. Since 2018, Sacramento has claimed victories in each of the last four meetings. On the road, the Republic holds a 2-2-1 record against the Colorado club.

Kickoff for Friday’s match is slated for 6 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40