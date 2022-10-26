SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a victory in the Western Conference quarterfinals, the Sacramento Republic FC will hit the road for the next round.

The Indomitable Club will face the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night at 5 p.m. PST.

The Republic is the No. 4 seed of the Western Conference of the USL Championship playoffs. The Switchbacks are coming into Saturday’s matchup as the No. 3 seed, which is why they’re hosting the playoff match.

Here is the Republic FC’s playoff run so far.

Republic FC’s quarterfinals victory

Sacramento started the postseason with a 2-0 victory over New Mexico United at home in the quarterfinals on Oct. 22.

After a scoreless first half, Republic FC forward Maalique Foster put the club on the board. In his playoff debut, Foster netted his score in the 47th minute on an assist from Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez. It’s his first career postseason goal.

Lopez assisted in Sacramento’s second goal, which came on a shot from Keko Gontan in the 74th minute.

Colorado Springs is in the semifinals after defeating the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 3-0 in the quarterfinal round.

All-time head-to-head series

The two clubs have met 11 times in league play since 2018, but Saturday will be their first meeting in the postseason.

The Republic FC has played the Switchbacks twice this season, falling 3-0 on the road on July 1 and winning the other matchup 3-0 on Aug. 17.

In the all-time matchup, Sacramento is 5-4-1, but only two of those wins occurred at Weidner Field, the Switchbacks’ home venue. The Republic FC has played six contests at Weidner Field.

Saturday’s match will be livestreamed on the FOX40 News website and app.

How to watch Republic FC matches

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision Channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40