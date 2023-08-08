SACRAMENTO (FOX40.COM) — Republic FC has made history by signing Da’vian Kimbrough from its academy program, making him the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history, according to the club.

Kimbrough was born on Feb. 18, 2010, making him just 13 years, five months and 13 days old.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning,” General Manager Todd Dunivant said. “He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups, thriving at top competitions, to stepping onto the first team training grounds.”

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Kimbrough’s signing makes him eligible to play for Sacramento’s first team in the USL Championship, but there’s no guarantee that he will make his first team debut during the club’s final 11 regular season games.

As Dunivant said, though, he’s already been training with the main club this year for the past two months.

Kimbrough, a Woodland native, joined the Republic FC academy in 2021 at just 11 years old. In two years with the academy, he’s scored 61 goals while always going up against older players.

“Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him,” said head coach Mark Briggs.

“Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person,” Briggs added.

Moving forward, Kimbrough will continue to workout with the Republic FC’s first team, while also continuing to work with the academy.

He’s currently homeschooled but will be able to join the team’s education partner, Elk Grove Charter School.

Republic FC is in the middle of a four-game road trip. This weekend, they travel to Birmingham to take on Legion FC. Kimbrough will be eligible for that game.