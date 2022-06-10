(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will play on the road Saturday when the club takes on USL Championship newcomer Detroit City FC.

The Republic will look for their second road win against a Detroit club that has one of the best records in the USL Championship standings. Detroit City has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 7-2-4 while the Republic will bring a 5-3-4 record to the motor city.

The Republic’s road record this season is 1-3-2 and the last time they won away from Sacramento was on May 8, a 1-0 victory over the New York Bulls II.

The two clubs don’t have a history against one another, as it’ll be the first time they’ll be facing each other. Sacramento and Detriot have faced two similar opponents this season in San Antonio FC and FC Tulsa.

Detroit City lost to both clubs, losing 3-1 to Tulsa and 1-0 to San Antonio, while the Republic beat both clubs. The Republic beat Tulsa FC 2-1 and defeated San Antonio 1-0.

Saturday’s match is slated to kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40